Britain's Starmer calls for Israeli soccer fans to be allowed at Aston Villa match

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said fans of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv should not be barred from a soccer match in Birmingham next month, as tensions over antisemitism and protests against Israel's war in Gaza dog his government.

Aston Villa said travelling Maccabi fans - who were involved in violence a year ago in Amsterdam - would be barred from the Europa League match on November 6 after West Midlands police expressed concerns about potential protests outside the stadium.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the announcement as "shameful".

Starmer posted on X that it was "the wrong decision".

"We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," he wrote. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

Culture minister Lisa Nandy was due to meet interior ministry officials to seek a "way through" the ban, an official told Sky News on Friday.

ISRAELI TEAMS A FOCUS FOR GAZA PROTESTS

Maccabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israeli teams have become a focus for pro-Palestinian protesters as passions over the Gaza conflict have run high.

Last November, more than 60 people were arrested in Amsterdam after clashes following a match between Maccabi and Ajax.

Police said Maccabi fans were chased and beaten by anti-Israeli gangs on scooters. Five people were treated in the hospital.

Video verified by Reuters showed Maccabi fans in the days before the game chanting anti-Arab slogans. Police said Maccabi supporters burned a Palestinian flag, pulled down another and vandalised a taxi. The mayor later said she would not host Maccabi again.

Fighting antisemitism is high on Starmer's agenda after two Jewish worshippers died on October 2 in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester. On Thursday, he pledged extra funding for the protection of Jewish communities, who had accused his Labour government of neglecting them.

Later on Friday, a court was due to rule on an appeal by his interior ministry seeking to reinforce a decision to ban the campaign group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, a ban that has, in turn, angered free-speech campaigners.

POLICE FEAR REPEAT OF AMSTERDAM VIOLENCE

West Midlands Police said they had recommended the ban on Maccabi fans to ensure public safety, adding in a statement:

"This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam."

The ban has drawn condemnation from lawmakers across Britain. The regional police commissioner, who is elected to oversee the police, and the area's mayor called for an immediate review.

However, the local independent member of parliament, Ayoub Khan, said Israeli teams should be banned from European competition.

"From the moment that the match was announced, it was clear that there were latent safety risks that even our capable security and police authorities would not be able to fully manage," he said in a statement.

Last Saturday, police in Norway used tear gas on pro-Palestinian demonstrators after the Israeli national team played in Oslo. On Tuesday in Udine, Italy, mostly peaceful protests at the team's second match ended in clashes involving police.