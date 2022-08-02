British lawmakers to visit Taiwan later this year: Report
Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, The Guardian reported.
The trip had originally been scheduled for earlier this year, the report said citing unspecified sources, adding that it was postponed due to one member of the delegation testing positive for COVID-19.
The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry office could not be reached immediately.
The initial visit plans were intended to show Britain's support for Taiwan, the report said.
Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.
The report comes following a deteriorating relationship between China and Britain, with the UK leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak demonstrating their tough stance on China as they race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister.
Separately, tensions have recently escalated in the Taiwan Strait as Nancy Pelosi kicked off a tour of some Asian countries on Monday with speculations that the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker may also visiting Taiwan.
