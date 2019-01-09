 British PM Theresa May loses key vote on Brexit procedure in parliament
British PM Theresa May loses key vote on Brexit procedure in parliament

The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against.

Jan 09, 2019
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Theresa May,Brexit,British Parliament
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during the launch of the NHS Long Term Plan at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, Britain on January 7.(REUTERS)

Britain’s government suffered another setback Wednesday as MPs voted to force it to announce within three sitting days what steps it will take next if its Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week as appears likely.

The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against, a day after MPs delivered another blow to Prime Minister Theresa May by voting to scupper a no-deal Brexit.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 20:30 IST

