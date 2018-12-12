British PM Theresa May to face leadership challenge over Brexit plan

British prime minister Theresa May will face a challenge to her leadership on Wednesday after the required number of Conservative MPs – 48 – sent in letters expressing lack of confidence in her leadership, throwing the Brexit process into another phase of turmoil.

The letters were sent to the party’s so-called 1922 committee, which is tasked with organising such challenges to the leadership. Voting will be held on Wednesday evening, and if she loses, she will step down as the prime minister.

May, who toured European capitals on Tuesday to seek changes to the withdrawal agreement secured after over two years of negotiations with Brussels, was due to attend parliament and face the opposition during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the afternoon.

The development follows deferring of the crucial vote in parliament on the controversial withdrawal agreement, which was scheduled for Tuesday. Conservative MPs and others condemned her handling of the Brexit process during debates in the House of Commons.

Prospective leadership contenders are former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, home secretary Sajid Javid, and international development secretary Penny Mordaunt.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:45 IST