e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / British police issue safety warning over Greta Thunberg rally

British police issue safety warning over Greta Thunberg rally

The event has been organised by the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate group, part of a global movement of school students who stage protests in school time over what they say is the lack of government action on climate change.

world Updated: Feb 28, 2020 08:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
A safety warning has been issued over a climate protest rally scheduled to be addressed by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.
A safety warning has been issued over a climate protest rally scheduled to be addressed by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters image)
         

Police have issued a safety warning over a climate protest rally in the southwestern city of Bristol on Friday which will be addressed by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

The event has been organised by the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate group, part of a global movement of school students who stage protests in school time over what they say is the lack of government action on climate change.

Organisers say they expect between 15,000 and 60,000 protesters from across the country to attend.

One coach company said it was providing transport from 13 places around Britain, including Oxford, Birmingham, Brighton and Cardiff.

Police and the local council in Bristol issued a joint statement, expressing safety concerns.

“We have seen a number of protests over the last year however this one will be significantly larger,” it said. “Please do not underestimate the scale of this protest.”

Police will close roads around the area where Thunberg, 17, is expected to speak before she joins a march through the city.

Thunberg has been in Britain since the weekend. On Tuesday she visited the University of Oxford, where she met Malala Yousafzai, the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and campaigner for girls’ education, who is studying there.

The pair shared photos of themselves with their arms around each other. Thunberg called Yousafzai her role model, while Yousafzai said on Twitter: “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.”

Thunberg starting missing lessons two years ago to protest outside the Swedish parliament building. She has since sparked a global movement calling for sustainability and awareness of climate change.

tags
top news
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
US Air Force hunting for ‘flying cars’ to transport troops into war zones
US Air Force hunting for ‘flying cars’ to transport troops into war zones
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news