Home / World News / Buckingham Palace in lockdown as man arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

Buckingham Palace in lockdown as man arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

ByMallika Soni
May 03, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Buckingham Palace Lockdown: “Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing,” the superintendent informed.

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into palace grounds, police said as per BBC. Metropolitan police's chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said, “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.”

Buckingham Palace Lockdown: Buckingham Palace in London.(File)
Buckingham Palace Lockdown: Buckingham Palace in London.(File)

Read more: Prince Harry ‘will return to US just two hours after coronation’ because…

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing,” the superintendent informed.

The incident comes just four days before King Charles' coronation which is scheduled to take place on May 6. Rehearsals are scheduled to take place for the procession, The Mirror reported.

Read more: What Meghan Markle's family said about her: 6 biggest unmissable bombshells

“Police cordons remain in place surrounding the area after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag,” the report said.

“Some roads in the area had already been closed in preparation,” the report further claimed.

A television segment on GB News which was featuring Jacob Rees-Mogg in a room near the Buckingham Palace was interrupted during the incident.

“I think that was probably a controlled explosion in the background, that's what it sounded like to me,” Jacob Rees-Mogg was heard saying.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III which will be held at Westminster Abbey. King Charles will be crowned along with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. More than 2,200 people including members of the royal family, representatives from 203 countries and approximately 100 heads of state are set to attend the historic ceremony.

Almost 400 young people representing charitable organisations nominated by King Charles will watch the service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, which is next to the Westminster Abbey.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
buckingham palace
buckingham palace
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out