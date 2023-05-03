Buckingham Palace in lockdown as man arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into palace grounds, police said as per BBC. Metropolitan police's chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said, “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.” Buckingham Palace Lockdown: Buckingham Palace in London.(File)

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing,” the superintendent informed.

The incident comes just four days before King Charles' coronation which is scheduled to take place on May 6. Rehearsals are scheduled to take place for the procession, The Mirror reported.

“Police cordons remain in place surrounding the area after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag,” the report said.

“Some roads in the area had already been closed in preparation,” the report further claimed.

A television segment on GB News which was featuring Jacob Rees-Mogg in a room near the Buckingham Palace was interrupted during the incident.

“I think that was probably a controlled explosion in the background, that's what it sounded like to me,” Jacob Rees-Mogg was heard saying.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III which will be held at Westminster Abbey. King Charles will be crowned along with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. More than 2,200 people including members of the royal family, representatives from 203 countries and approximately 100 heads of state are set to attend the historic ceremony.

Almost 400 young people representing charitable organisations nominated by King Charles will watch the service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, which is next to the Westminster Abbey.

