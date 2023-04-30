Home / World News / Prince Harry ‘will return to US just two hours after coronation’ because…

Prince Harry ‘will return to US just two hours after coronation’ because…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 30, 2023 02:18 PM IST

King Charles' Coronation: Prince Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours" and that he will leave after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry is planning to return to the US just two hours after his King Charles' coronation so that he can celebrate his son Archie's birthday with his family as Meghan Markle will not join him in London for the ceremony, The Mirror reported. Prince Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours" and that he will leave after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the report added.

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.
Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

Read more: What Meghan Markle's family said about her: 6 biggest unmissable bombshells

After the ceremony, Prince Harry will head to the airport straight after, possibly leaving the country soon. The Sun reported that he might return to California in a private jet.

“After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event,” The Mirror reported.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘special role’ in King Charles' coronation but Harry…

“Archie's birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered, it's probably the right thing to do,” the report added.

The coronation will be Prince Harry's first appearance in a public setting with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton since the publication of his memoir Spare.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out