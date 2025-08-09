Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Bus collision with truck kills 11, injures 45 in Brazil

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:21 pm IST

At least 11 died in a bus-truck crash late Friday in Brazil’s center-western state of Mato Grosso.

A crash between a bus and a truck in Brazil's center-western state of Mato Grosso killed 11 people and injured another 45 late Friday, the toll road operator and Brazil's federal highway police said on Saturday.

Crash between a bus and a truck in Brazil's center-western state of Mato Grosso left 40 people injured, 12 were in critical condition.(Pexel)
Crash between a bus and a truck in Brazil's center-western state of Mato Grosso left 40 people injured, 12 were in critical condition.(Pexel)

The injured were sent to nearby hospitals, firm Nova Rota do Oeste and the highway police said in separate statements.

Among the injured, 11 were in critical condition, 26 in moderate condition and eight had only minor injuries, they added.

Initial information indicates that a bus collided head-on with a truck transporting cottonseed near the city of Lucas do Rio Verde, according to the firm, which said it had been notified about the crash at 9:40 p.m. local time on Friday (0140 GMT Saturday).

