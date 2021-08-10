California fire is second biggest in its history

A wildfire in northern California, now the second largest recorded in the US state’s history, expanded to nearly 500,000 acres on Sunday and left firefighters injured.

The Dixie Fire, burning in the northeast of San Francisco, had grown to 489,287 acres from about 274,000 acres in the middle of last week, California’s fire protection department tweeted. The blaze has been active for 26 days now. The burned area is about the size of Cancun in Mexico, and larger than the city of Houston in Texas, US.

Inferno on Greek island burning for seventh day

Firefighters and residents battled a massive forest fire on Greece’s second largest island for a seventh day on Monday, fighting to save what they can from flames that have decimated vast tracts of pristine forest, destroyed homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing.

The smoke and ash from the fire on Evia, an island of forests almost touching the Greek mainland, blocked out the Sun, turning the sky orange as the blaze grew.