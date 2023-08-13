California: Nordstrom store looted by 30 robbers, causing a loss of $200 million

In a shocking video, a brazen mob of 30 people ransacked a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles. The robbery took place on Saturday when a group of 30 people entered the Nordstrom store at the Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills and took off with a handful of clothes and handbags. The robbery has left people scared and worried for their safety and the law.

In the video footage of the incident taken from inside the store, the mass dressed in black attacked the security personnel with bear spray, entered the store, smashed the displays and grabbed valuables before running out of the store.

According to the Los Angeles police, the robbery was executed around 4 p.m. and a handful of items including mostly handbags and some clothes were stolen.

The store made an official statement on its Twitter account stating about 25 purses, 15 dresses, and 24 bottles of perfume were stolen from the store causing a loss of over $200 million dollars.

“To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution," said LAPD.

“California Has Fallen… Mass Mob Smash & Grab Robbery in Full Daylight Results in $30K Worth of Stolen Merchandise at Nordstrom in Los Angeles” said a user on Twitter.

“Another shoplifting bonanza at a Nordstrom outside of Los Angeles. This is not sustainable. The state of California is going to collapse. It is only a matter of time,” wrote another.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the issue in a statement that said, “What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighbouring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

It seems store robberies have become the “norm” in the Democrat-run city, where this incident is the second one in two weeks. On August 8, a similar robbery took place at a Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana in Glendale.

Despite the similarities between the two, it is still not confirmed if this and the Nordstrom robbery are connected, said the police.