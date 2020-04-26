e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday issued a similar warning about the drugs, whose promise as a coronavirus treatment has been touted by US President Donald Trump.

world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Montreal
Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus
Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus(AP)
         

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus infections or prevent reinfections.

“Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have serious side effects. These drugs should be used only under the supervision of a physician,” Canada’s public health agency said in a note posted Saturday on its website.

“Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19,” it said, noting they can cause “serious heart rhythm problems.”

