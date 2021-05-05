Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 12 and above
- Pifzer's vaccine is the first vaccine authorized by the Canadian government in a bid to stop the surge of Covid-19 among children in the nation.
AFP | , Toronto
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.
"This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada's fight against the pandemic," Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.
Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said.