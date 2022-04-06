Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
TORONTO: The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations.
Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines.
The bill was presented in the House of Commons on Tuesday by Canada’s Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez, and he tweeted, “A free and independent press is essential to Canada’s democracy. We’re asking tech giants to fairly compensate publishers and journalists for their work and to contribute to the sustainability of local, independent news in Canada.”
Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
A release from the government said the bill will ensure “fair revenue sharing between digital platforms and news outlets.”
It provides for collective bargaining by news outlets and promotes “voluntary commercial agreements between digital platforms and news outlets, with minimal government intervention”.
However, in case such deals are not reached, it “establishes a mandatory arbitration framework where digital platforms and news outlets cannot reach commercial agreements” with the Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) functioning as the regulator.
During a press conference in Ottawa, Rodriguez said the bill was necessary as the “news sector is in crisis” and outlets and journalists “must receive fair compensation for their work. It shouldn’t be free”.
Spokespersons for Google and Meta were cited by Canadian media as stating they were reviewing the proposed legislation.
According to government data, 450 news outlets have closed in the past year, while Google and Facebook have earned 9.7 billion Canadian dollars ($7.75 billion) and accounted for 80% of the online advertising revenue pie.
News Media Canada, which represents over 500 print and digital outlets, welcomed the measure.
In a release, its chair Jamie Irving said, “This approach has been a shining success in Australia, where publishers large and small are inking meaningful content licensing agreements.”
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
