Canada disappointed at US move to revoke Keystone pipeline permit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is “disappointed” at US President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke the permit granted earlier for the contentious Keystone XL Pipeline project.
Rescinding the permission given by his predecessor Donald Trump was among the campaign promises made by Biden and was among the first actions he took after being sworn in as president on Wednesday.
In a statement released by the PMO, Trudeau said, “While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.”
This matter will figure in a scheduled telephonic conversation between Trudeau and Biden on Friday, as the Canadian PM will be first foreign leader to be called by the new American president.
“I spoke directly with President Biden about the project last November, and (Canada’s) ambassador (to the US Kirsten) Hillman and others in our government made the case to high-level officials in the incoming administration,” Trudeau said in the statement.
“Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support. Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to US energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border,” the statement added.
While the reaction from Ottawa was tempered, that from the province of Alberta, which is reliant on natural resource-driven projects like Keystone, was far less restrained. Jason Kenney, Alberta’s Premier, called on the federal government to “impose meaningful trade and economic sanctions (on the US) in response to defend our country’s vital economic interests” if the Biden Administration “refuses to open the door to a constructive and respectful dialogue about these issues.”
Construction for the project had commenced earlier and the proposed 2700 km pipeline was expected to carry nearly 830,000 barrels of oil from the province of Alberta to refineries in Texas via multiple Midwestern American states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox