Canada doubles down on sanctions against Russia, to send 4 more tanks to Ukraine

Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:46 AM IST

PM Justin Trudeau said that new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(AP)
Reuters |

Canada is imposing fresh Russia-related sanctions and sending four more Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Story Saved
