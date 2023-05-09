Home / World News / China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's move

China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's move

AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 09, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Canada earlier on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat

China has announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s ordering a Chinese consular official to leave over alleged threats he made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

Police and traffic police stand outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday. China said Canada has ‘sabotaged’ relations between the two nations by expelling a Chinese diplomat Ottawa has accused of seeking to intimidate a lawmaker critical of Beijing. (AFP)
The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said China was deploying a “reciprocal countermeasure to Canada’s unscrupulous move,” which it said it “firmly opposes.”

It said the Canadian diplomat based in the business hub of Shanghai has been asked to leave by May 13 and that China “reserves the right to take further actions in response.”

Canada earlier on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong.

A senior government official said Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei has five days to leave the country.

Topics
china canada
china canada
