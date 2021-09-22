Canada extends ban on commercial and private passenger flights from India

Transport Canada on Wednesday announced a ban on flight from India. In a statement on its website, the department said that Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritising the health and safety of everyone in the country.

"As Canada prepares for the return of direct flights from India to Canada, Transport Canada is announcing an extension of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 26, 2021, at 23:59 EDT," the statement from Transport Canada said.

Once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India, it added.

However, it listed certain guidelines to be followed before taking a direct flight to Canada:

• Travellers must have proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada.

• Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers' test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding.

This comes on a day when three flights from India are scheduled to land in Canada. Transport Canada said that all the passengers on these flights will be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival to ensure that the new measures are working.