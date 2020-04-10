Canada flags report on terror

world

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:10 IST

Canada’s law enforcement establishment has circulated a US intelligence report that says terrorists could “exploit” the stress placed on the public safety system in countering the pandemic, to attack supermarkets and hospitals.

The report pointed to chatter on social media from some terrorist elements pushing for targeting stores owned by people of “Indian descent”.

The alert was issued by the National Counterterrorism Centre in America, and formed part of a security advisory from the US rail industry. The existence of this document, which has been distributed in Canada by the First Responder Terrorism Awareness Program of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP, was first reported by the Canadian outlet Global News.

Meanwhile, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau came out of self-isolation after 25 days and chaired a cabinet meeting. He warned that the government is unable to predict when the pandemic will peak in the country. Trudeau had been in a self-isolation in Ottawa since his wife Sophie Gregoire had tested positive.