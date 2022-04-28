Canada lawmakers vote to label Russia’s acts in Ukraine as ‘genocide’
Canada’s House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously voted to adopt a motion accusing the Russian government of committing “acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people”.
The motion said war crimes by Russia include mass atrocities, systematic instances of willful killing of Ukrainian civilians, the desecration of corpses, forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, physical harm, mental harm, and rape.
The motion, introduced by MP Heather McPherson, is non-binding, but McPherson said later that her intent in moving it was to use it as “a tool to urge our government to do more”.
“This is a tool to say that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, that the support we’ve been providing has not been enough and we need to do more for the people of Ukraine,” she said, according to the CBC News.
The motion was to “recognise that the Russian Federation is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people” and also acknowledging “there is clear and ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, directed by President Vladimir Putin and others within the Russian Parliament.”
The motion was passed as Canada imposed additional sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The measures announced on Wednesday imposed restrictions on 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the People’s Councils of the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics “who are complicit in the Russian regime’s ongoing violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.
The Canadian government has also said it will change its sanctions laws to allow for funds or property seized or sanctioned from Russia to be paid out to help rebuild Ukraine or to those impacted by Russia’s invasion.
It described Russia’s attempted annexation of certain areas of Donbas as “a blatant violation of international law”.
“Canada continues to call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil,” it said.
Since the attack commenced in February this year, Canada has sanctioned 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, including Putin.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Watch: When Lord's cricket ground echoed with call of Azaan during iftar
The Lord's Cricket ground, also known as the home of cricket, hosted an iftar in the Long Room to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The event was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board “I wanted to do a Long Room of the Lord's at the home of cricket. And thankfully, we are here today,” Hussain said.
-
Shari Baloch, the MPhil graduate, teacher who turned suicide bomber in Karachi
Shari Baloch, the suicide bomber who killed three Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi on Tuesday, was a primary school teacher and an academician, PTI quoted Pakistani media reports. A mother of two young children, the 30-year-old had posted a goodbye message on her Twitter account ten hours before she carried out the attack. A native of Kech district in Balochistan, Shari was a primary school teacher.
-
On Indian-Malaysian's execution, Singapore defends itself, says 'US...'
Singapore's government has defended a decision to execute a Malaysian man convicted for drug trafficking after the penalty attracted international criticism due to concerns about Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam's mental capacity. Lawyers for the 34-year-old, along with the United Nations Human Rights Office and businessman Richard Branson, had urged Singapore's government to halt the execution, arguing the Malaysian was intellectually disabled after being assessed by a court-appointed psychologist in 2013 to have an IQ of 69.
-
Karachi University blast: Suicide bomber's husband arrested, says report
Habitan is being interrogated by authorities. According to the ARY News report this is the first arrest in the case. Sources told the publication that China's ambassador to Pakistan had been informed about Habitan's arrest. Pakistan's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the Pakistan government had assured the Chinese embassy of full cooperation in the investigation of the blast. It was carried out by suicide bomber Shari Baloch.
-
Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'
Twitter Parag Agrawal has praised Twitter employees who continue to do their work with focus 'despite the noise' amid uncertainty over his role in Twitter, once it's taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk. It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue in the post of the CEO or whether there will be any layoffs etc.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics