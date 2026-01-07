Canada: Premier of British Columbia Davd Eby set to lead trade mission to India next week

Toronto: The province of British Columbia (BC) announced the launch of a trade mission to India, which will begin next week. British Columbia Premier David Eby in Vancouver on Tuesday, while making the announcement of the forthcoming trade mission to India. ((Credit: Government of British Columbia)

The announcement was made by the province’s Premier David Eby in Vancouver. The delegation will include BC’s Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon.

The visit assumes significance as pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in the town of Surrey in the province on June 18, 2023, an event that subsequently led to cratering of relations between Canada and India.

“With unjustified tariffs from the US impacting BC workers and businesses, it’s more important than ever to deepen strategic relationships with international partners to attract new investment and support good-paying jobs in British Columbia,” he said, adding, “India is a key market for BC with enormous opportunities for trade. This trade mission is about deepening our relationships, supporting good jobs in BC and strengthening our position as the economic engine of the new Canadian economy.”

Responding to a question at the event, Eby said, “India itself has been the target of significant tariffs by the (Donald) Trump Administration. They’re looking to quickly deepen relationships with countries other than the United States. There’s a window of opportunity for British Columbia which is the leading province in Canada in terms of trade with India, to deepen our relationship and expand the trade that we already do with a country that’s going to be the third largest economy in the world.”

The mission will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 17. It will cover New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

A release from the BC Premier’s office said the mission will “showcase” the province’s “leadership and capabilities in sustainable forestry, clean energy and responsible mining”.

Asked about Nijjar’s killing, Eby said that was “important work that is happening at the Federal level, the criminal process will continue.” He was alluding to the ongoing trial in a BC court involving four Indian nationals arrested in 2024 in connection with the murder.

“There are concerns that have been raised by the Canadian government, there are concerns raised by the Indian government. Those issues will be dealt with between the two Federal governments at the national level,” he stressed.

Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president research and strategy with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said the trip reflected the reality that there is a “growing appetite at the sub-national level as well for engaging with India.” She also said it was a reflection of the “pragmatic foreign policy” adopted by Ottawa.

Referring to the Nijjar issue, she said, “There’s a need to work with partners with whom there are disagreements.”

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik had met with Eby in November and discussed “ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across key business sectors such as mining, technology, energy, clean tech, and education,” a post from India’s High Commission at the time noted.

This visit is another step in the renewal of ties between the two countries which cratered after then PM Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder three months earlier. India had described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

Following Mark Carney assuming charge at PM in March 2025, a reset was launched and that process has gained momentum with the announcement in November that India and Canada will start negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

Those talks are expected to begin early this year and Carney is expected to make a bilateral trip to India in March.