Canada province's ministry red-faced after tweeting Pornhub link
- The incident, which did not go unnoticed by Internet users, provoked a range of reactions from amusement and annoyance to mockery.
Quebec's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link Thursday that was supposed to send users to the Canadian province's Covid-19 portal but instead went to a page on adult video site Pornhub featuring foot fetishes.
The ministry quickly deleted the post after the mix-up was discovered.
"Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account," it said in an email to AFP, adding that it was investigating.
The health ministry has more than 100,000 Twitter followers.
Pornhub, one of the world's most-trafficked websites, is based in Montreal and owned by MindGeek.
-
Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer: Report
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that Tesla was not being "held hostage" by news of Elon Musk's offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The meeting came after news broke that the Tesla chief executive officer had offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.
-
US SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets: Elon Musk
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday stepped up criticism of the U.S. securities regulator, calling Securities and Exchange Commission officials "bastards" for bringing fraud charges against him over his 2018 tweets regarding takingTeslay private. On the day he made major news by unveiling a $43 billion cash takeover offer for social media company Twitter Inc, Musk aired his grievances toward the SEC during remarks at the TED Conference in Vancouver.
-
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
Russia's setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns said Thursday. "We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," said Burns.
-
Moody's says Russia may be considered in default
Moody's Investors Service said Thursday that Russia "may be considered in default" if it does not pay two bonds in US dollars by end of a grace period on May 4. Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth en route to Netherlands
Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said. The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London. Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days.
