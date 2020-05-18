e-paper
Canada's Covid-19 curve 'planked'

Canada’s Covid-19 curve ‘planked’

In a statement, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam pointed out that as of Sunday, there were 76,204 Covid-19 cases, including 5,702 deaths in the country.

May 18, 2020
Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by: Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Bucking global trends, data from Public Health Canada also indicated that the toll coronavirus has taken in the country has been more severe on women than men.
The number of people recovering from Covid-19 pandemic in Canada has overtaken the number of people infected, health authorities announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam pointed out that as of Sunday, there were 76,204 Covid-19 cases, including 5,702 deaths in the country. “More than 38,159 or 50 per cent of cases are now recovered,” she noted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

However, even as she released the positive news, she also sought continued caution, “We are all well aware of how much effort we have put in to plank the curve, and I know none of us is interested in giving up the progress we have made,” she said.

The agency’s daily epidemiology summary also underscored an anomaly that appears to have occurred in Canada, with more women being impacted than men, unlike in the rest of the world. Females accounted for 55 per cent of the total cases and 53 per cent of deaths.

The overall trajectory continued to be positive with no new cases being reported in six jurisdictions over the past week. Nine jurisdictions reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The updates provided also mentioned that “New cases continue to be reported across the country, however with a decreasing trend in daily reported cases observed.” The majority of cases (85%) and deaths (94%) continue to be reported from the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, it pointed out.

