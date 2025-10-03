Canada theatre pulls Indian films from screening after arson attempt, shooting attack

A movie theatre in Ontario, Canada, has taken down several Indian films from screening after two separate incidents of arson and a shooting attack. According to authorities at Flim.ca, the attack at the Oakville cinema has been to the recent showings of South Asian films Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. Film.ca cinemas said two masked suspect carrying red gas cans set fire to the entrance doors of the theatre.(X/@FilmCaCinemas)

In a statement, Jeff Knoll, the CEO of the theatre said the decision to pull Indian screenings was a "difficult" one.

"We recognise that many guests had eagerly anticipated these films, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause," said Knoll.

"As these Incidents have occurred outside during our overnight hours, we believe that the intention is to cause property damage that will result in forcing our hand to close our doors," Knoll added further.

The theatre further added that the evidence of the attacks shows that their participation in showing South Asian films led to the incidents.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that the safety of guests and our cast require us to withdraw ourselves from screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. They Celt Him OG, and all future South Asian films indefinitely," the statement added.

Arson, shooting attacks hit Canada theatre

The first incident - the arson attempt - was recorded on September 25. In a video shared on X, Film.ca cinemas said two masked suspect carrying red gas cans set fire to the entrance doors of the theatre.

As per Halton Police, the attack took place around 5:20 AM.

A week after this attack, at 1:50 am on October 2, multiple shots were fired at the Canadian theatre. As per Halton police, both attacks were targeted incidents."