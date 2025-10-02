Pawan Kalyan announces prequel and sequel to OG at success meet: ‘It has given me the motivation to do films again’

Pawan Kalyan's OG has smashed records and delivered a strong performance at the box office in its first week of release. The makers of the film held a success meet at Hyderabad to celebrate the bumper performance of the film, which was attended by the cast and crew. There, Pawan Kalyan announced that a prequel and sequel to the film will be in development. (Also read: OG worldwide box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan film crosses ₹275 cr; beats Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime) Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

What Pawan Kalyan said about OG at success meet

At the success meet, Pawan Kalyan said, “It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen. In fact I am myself not aware of the full OG story. I met Trivikram Kar Sujeeth after he mentioned his name and Sujeeth told me, 'You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun. I did not fully understand the story at that time but when I saw my son reading the notes with joy, I realized that there is a relevance to this story for this generation."

He went on to add, “So I confirm that let us work on a sequel and prequel to OG. I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again. I want to continue the OG world in the time I get.”

About OG

Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as the titular former gangster who returns to Mumbai to take on a new threat, Omi (Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu language debut). The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. The film has crossed the ₹160 crore mark in India in 7 days of release.