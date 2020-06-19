e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada to introduce Covid-19 tracing app in July

Canada to introduce Covid-19 tracing app in July

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the app will be voluntary and that if someone tests positive, other users who have the app and have been in proximity will then be alerted they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:02 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Toronto
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday. There have been more than 8,200 deaths.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday. There have been more than 8,200 deaths. (Reuters file photo)
         

Canada is introducing a contact tracing smartphone app that will notify Canadians of exposure to the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the app will be voluntary and that if someone tests positive, other users who have the app and have been in proximity will then be alerted they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Trudeau said privacy will be respected.

“At no time will personal information be collected or shared, and no location services will be used,” Trudeau said.

Governments around the world have been turning to smartphone technology to help battle fresh virus flare-ups as they ease lockdown restrictions. But technical problems and privacy concerns have dogged the development of virus tracing apps.

Health authorities in Britain announced Thursday they are scrapping plans to launch their own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google.

Other European nations such as Switzerland, Germany and Italy, are using a “decentralized” approach based on the Apple-Google smartphone interface, which experts say is better for privacy because it keeps data on phones.

“We drew lessons from what other people did around the world,” Trudeau said. “This type of simple and anonymous application, that is entirely voluntary, will be extremely powerful in terms of helping us to reopen the economy safely.” Ontario will soon begin testing the app which is being developed with the help of Canadian technology companies Shopify and BlackBerry. He said Apple and Google recently put out major upgrades to their operating systems and that the app will be available in July.

“It will be up to individual Canadians to decide whether to download the app or not but the app will be most effective when as many people as possible have it,” Trudeau said.

He said there are 30 million smartphones in Canada that can take the app, and he hopes over 50 percent download it.

“Any amount of people that download it will be useful for that person and for society. But it’s certain that if we can talk about 50% uptake, for example, or more, then it becomes extraordinarily useful,” he said.

The prime minister said the app will encourage people to reach out to their local public health authorities.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday. There have been more than 8,200 deaths.

tags
top news
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In