Canada yet to invite PM Modi to G7 Summit on June 15-17

TORONTO/NEW DELHI: With Canada yet to extend an invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 Summit for the first time in six years, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. While positive messages have been exchanged in private between New Delhi and Ottawa, that may not translate into a visit by Modi for the G7 Summit, the people said. (REUTERS FILE)

The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to host this year’s G7 Summit in the resort of Kananaskis in Alberta on June 15-17. In addition to the lack of an invitation, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the ground had not been prepared for a reset of India-Canada relations.

Bilateral ties hit an all-time low after former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed the accusation as “absurd” and since then, both countries have expelled each other’s diplomats and downgraded ties.

While Carney’s victory in the Canadian election had raised hopes for a thaw in bilateral relations, the people said all the building blocks were still not in place for taking things forward.

“A meeting between the top leadership would have heightened expectations for a breakthrough but more work needs to be done for a reset of the relationship,” one of the people said.

Since 2019, the Indian Prime Minister has been invited to the outreach session of the G7 Summit by France, the UK, Germany, Japan and Italy in recognition of the country’s growing economic heft and role in coping with global challenges.

The people said India and Canada could make a start towards the improvement of relations by appointing high commissioners in each other’s capitals. The positions have been vacant since India withdrew its envoy last year after he and five other diplomats were named as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s killing.

The Indian side also has concerns about the activities of Khalistani elements in Canada, including the possibility of protests during any high-level visit from the Indian side.

Organisations working in the trade corridor between India and Canada and community groups had earlier received indications that a visit may have been possible. A meeting with CEOs from major Canadian companies was scheduled to be held in Calgary and while the event has not been cancelled, it will no longer be at the scale originally proposed.

The Indian side had also been exploring the possibility of a visit to Vancouver and the holding of events there, including an interaction with the Indo-Canadian community. That too is on hold, the people said.

While Carney’s government wants to rebuild the bilateral relationship, the focus is now on gradually enhancing them. Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand, who recently spoke on phone with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, indicated as much in a media interview last week, when she said the renewal would happen “one step at a time”.

There is also pressure from pro-Khalistan and anti-India groups on Ottawa to not invite Modi. Views in this regard have been publicly expressed and the secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, has planned protests if Modi were to arrive in Canada.

Canada has not formally announced invitations to any partner nations so far, though Carney has said Ukraine, Australia and South Korea will be present at the G7 Summit and there were reports that the leaders of Mexico and South Africa, host of the G20 this year, will also be in Alberta.