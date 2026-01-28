Canada’s ministers attend India’s Republic Day function after breakthrough in ties

Toronto: After over two years of staying away from such functions, Canadian Cabinet Ministers were prominent at the Republic Day reception hosted by India’s High Commission in Ottawa on Monday evening. Canadian Cabinet Ministers Anita Anand (fourth from left) and Lena Metlege Diab (third from left) at the Republic Day reception hosted by India’s High Commission in Ottawa. (Credit: High Commission of India)

The chief guest at the reception in the Canadian capital was Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand. Also present was Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab.

Anand “reaffirmed India’s importance as a key partner and the need to further deepen bilateral ties”, a post on X from the High Commission said.

“Tonight, I joined caucus colleagues and members of the Indian community to celebrate India’s Republic Day. This occasion was a reminder of the deep people-to-people ties that connect Canada and India,” Anand stated in a post.

Over 450 guests attended the Republic Day celebration, including Premiers, Ministers, MPs, senior Canadian officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and prominent members of the Indian community. In his remarks, India’s High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik highlighted his country’s “foundational democratic values” and “underscored the importance of strengthening the robust and multifaceted India–Canada partnership”.

Canadian leaders were absent at the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations since 2024. In fact, at the Independence Day event organised by the High Commission in Ottawa on August 15, 2023, the only elected representative present was then independent MP Kevin Vuong. The reason became obvious just over a month later on September 18 when then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier.

Ties revived after Mark Carney became Canada’s PM in March last year and held a breakthrough bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis in June 2025. In November, a renewal became evident as the two PMs met on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg and the two countries agreed to commence negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

As ties improve, the celebrations at India’s missions in Canada took place without disruption. However, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice did project a separatist flag on the building housing India’s Consulate in Vancouver on Tuesday evening.

With Carney expected to visit India in early March, both countries are looking to leverage the current momentum.