IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Canada’s parliament votes to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
world news

Canada’s parliament votes to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’

House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion that was brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Members of PM Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party abstained from the vote
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Canada’s parliament has passed a motion that labels Chinese actions against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province as “genocide”.

The House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion that was brought by the opposition Conservative Party.

Members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party abstained from the vote, including foreign minister Marc Garneau.

Tensions between Canada and China are set to further escalate following the passage of an opposition amendment to a motion that calls on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from China to another country. That motion passed 229-29.

Beijing is set to host the 2022 edition of the Winter Olympics from February 4-20.

The Trudeau administration itself has not used the “genocide” label for the Chinese government’s actions in Xinjiang.

Foreign minister Garneau’s office reacted to the motion on Xinjiang with a statement released by Global Affairs Canada that said, “The government of Canada takes any allegations of genocide extremely seriously. We have the responsibility to work with others in the international community in ensuring that any such allegations are investigated by an independent international body of legal experts.”

It also called for a “credible international investigation in response to allegations of genocide” and that it “must be conducted by an international and independent body so that impartial experts can observe and report on the situation first-hand”.

Even though the Trudeau government is taking a balanced stand on the Xinjiang issue, the motion is set to worsen relations between the two countries.

In a sharp statement before the vote, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, Cong Peiwu, said Beijing expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition over this”.

Accusing those behind the motion of “spreading disinformation and even lies”, he said there was no genocide in Xinjiang and Chinese actions were “about combating violent terrorism and secession”.

Calling upon the motions against China to be scrapped, he said, “We urge the Canadian side to take seriously China’s solemn position, respect the facts, discard prejudice, and correct mistakes, immediately cancel the relevant motions, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs by any means, so as not to cause further damages to China-Canada relations.”

Relations between the two countries have suffered since Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 in a US extradition request for allegedly circumventing sanctions imposed on Iran.

In what Trudeau has described as “hostage diplomacy”, Beijing retaliated by arresting two Canadians, including a former diplomat, who remain jailed in China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to restore Australian news pages after tweaks to media laws

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Facebook last week blocked all news content and several state government and emergency department accounts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
world news

Canada’s parliament votes to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:43 AM IST
House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion that was brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Members of PM Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party abstained from the vote
READ FULL STORY
Close
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
world news

Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's Bolsonaro doubles down on intervention

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The last few days have marked a dramatic about-face for Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist whose interventionist instincts until now had been largely contained by economically conservative allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
world news

Trump taxes, long guarded, will soon be in prosecutor’s hands

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of records in 2019, but the then-president took the case to the US Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Chinese Official Signals Changes to Hong Kong Election Rules

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Speaking to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, Xia said that to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system, “relevant legal loopholes within the framework of the Constitution and the Basic Law” need to be closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
world news

Canadian MPs ask Trudeau to term China's treatment of Uighur's as 'genocide'

AFP, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • An amendment to the motion calling for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved if the "genocide" continues was also adopted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
world news

'Goosebumps': NASA releases video of Perservance rover landing on Mars

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Six off-the-shelf cameras were devoted to entry, descent and landing, looking up and down from different perspectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
world news

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo', Emma, arrested on US drug charges

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:14 AM IST
  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
world news

Trump slams Supreme Court for not shielding his tax records

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
"The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," the former US President said in a statement on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image. (AFP)
Representative Image. (AFP)
world news

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
world news

Anti-India propaganda continues online in China

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Sino-India joint statement issued late on Sunday night to announce the completion of disengagement of troops at Pangong lake did not stop the relentless anti-India blitz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, in September 2020, as he travels to Ohio. (AFP)
In this file photo former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, in September 2020, as he travels to Ohio. (AFP)
world news

Trump could declare himself 2024 presidential nominee in speech: Report

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservatives considered to be an essential stop over for Republicans with presidential aspirations. The former president will declare himself the “presumptive” nominee for 2024, an Axios report said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
world news

Key senators oppose Neera Tanden’s nomination as Biden’s budget czar

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Tanden has faced opposition for sharp and sometimes offensive remarks she made over the last four years, especially against Republicans, but not sparing non-Republicans either. She called Senator Collins “the worst”; and Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican “Moscow Mitch” and “Voldemort”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden raised $22 million for transition, tripling Donald Trump’s total

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
President Joe Biden raised $22.1 million to pay for the costs of his transition, far exceeding the $6.5 million his predecessor raised four years ago, according to data released Monday by the Government Services Administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Many countries around the world are waiting for the distribution to happen as they have been watching vaccination programmes beginning and scaling in high income countries," Dr Swaminathan said. (Reuters)
"Many countries around the world are waiting for the distribution to happen as they have been watching vaccination programmes beginning and scaling in high income countries," Dr Swaminathan said. (Reuters)
world news

WHO chief scientist says India's first shipment under COVAX likely this week

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:51 PM IST
"Not in the next couple of months. This week. (I think) today or tomorrow, the first shipment from India, from the Serum Institute, will be going out to at least 25 or 30 countries," Soumya Swaminathan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP