'Can’t catch me': Ex-TV star, a sex offender, taunts police on social media

UK's ex-reality TV star Stephen Bear, a convicted sex offender, has taunted the police in a video from Brazil, after restrictions on his social media use were lifted. Ex-reality TV star Stephen Bear holidaying in Brazil (TikTok)

The video also featured a girl, apparently Brazilian, with Bear introducing her as ‘my 18-year-old Latina girlfriend.’

“The police can't catch me now. Life's good. I thought I'd come on here guys and say I love you all, simple as that. I love you all,” Bear said in the clip, according to The Mirror.

The 35-year-old noted that this year, he is ‘fully active' and 'off license.’

“The police, they could still be after me, but I'm in Brazil. They can't catch me now. Catch me if you can,” he remarked.

Holding a beer, he further stated that he can use social media as ‘all my conditions are lifted’ and asked viewers to ‘watch this space.’

Pointing to the girl, Bear added, “I'm in Brazil, I don't know if you've heard…say hello baby. We were just chilling, I got eight music videos I got to shoot while I'm in Brazil. Thinking of looking at some property while I'm over here.”

Bear finished the clip saying, "As they say in Brazil, te amo, ciao. That means I love you, goodbye."

What was Stephen Bear convicted of?

In March 2023, the Celebrity Big Brother star was jailed for 21 months for sharing a sex tape of his former girlfriend Georgia Harrison, also a reality TV personality. However, he was released in January 2024.

Bear was arrested in January 2021 and found guilty in December 2022.

The Crown Prosecution Service previously said that Bear had shown a ‘complete lack of remorse’ in the case brought by Georgia Harrison.