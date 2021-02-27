IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Capitol rioters tell court Donald Trump 'summoned' them to instigate Jan 6 riots
Prosecutors have brought charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
Prosecutors have brought charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
world news

Capitol rioters tell court Donald Trump 'summoned' them to instigate Jan 6 riots

  • While experts say blaming Trump may not get their clients off the hook, it may help at sentencing when they ask the judge for leniency.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:22 PM IST

The “Trump-made-me-do-it” defense is already looking like a longshot.

Facing damning evidence in the deadly Capitol siege last month — including social media posts flaunting their actions — rioters are arguing in court they were following then-President Donald Trump's instructions on Jan. 6. But the legal strategy has already been shot down by at least one judge and experts believe the argument is not likely to get anyone off the hook for the insurrection where five people died, including a police officer.

“This purported defense, if recognized, would undermine the rule of law because then, just like a king or a dictator, the president could dictate what’s illegal and what isn’t in this country," US District Judge Beryl Howell said recently in ordering pretrial detention of William Chrestman, a suspected member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys. “And that is not how we operate here.”

Chrestman’s attorneys argued in court papers that Trump gave the mob “explicit permission and encouragement” to do what they did, providing those who obeyed him with “a viable defense against criminal liability.”

“It is an astounding thing to imagine storming the United States Capitol with sticks and flags and bear spray, arrayed against armed and highly trained law enforcement. Only someone who thought they had an official endorsement would even attempt such a thing. And a Proud Boy who had been paying attention would very much believe he did,” Chrestman’s lawyers wrote.

Trump was acquitted of inciting the insurrection during his second impeachment trial, where Democrats made some of the same arguments defense attorneys are making in criminal court. Some Republican lawmakers have said the better place for the accusations against Trump is in court, too.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have brought charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Authorities have suggested that rare sedition charges could be coming against some. Hundreds of Trump supporters were photographed and videotaped storming the Capitol and scores posted selfies inside the building on social media, so they can’t exactly argue in court they weren’t there. Blaming Trump may be the best defense they have.

“What’s the better argument when you’re on videotape prancing around the Capitol with a coat rack in your hand?” said Sam Shamansky, who’s representing Dustin Thompson, an Ohio man accused of stealing a coat rack during the riot.

Shamansky said his client would never have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6 if Trump hadn’t “summoned him there.” Trump, he added, engaged in a “devious yet effective plot to brainwash” supporters into believing the election was stolen, putting them in the position where they “felt the the need to defend their country at the request of the commander in chief.”

“I think it fits perfectly,” he said of the defense. “The more nuanced question is: Who is going to buy it? What kind of jury panel do you need to understand that?”

While experts say blaming Trump may not get their clients off the hook, it may help at sentencing when they ask the judge for leniency.

“It could likely be considered a mitigating factor that this person genuinely believed they were simply following the instructions of the leader of the United States,” said Barbara McQuade, a former US attorney in Michigan who's now a professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

It could also bolster any potential cases against the former president, experts say.

“That defense is dead on arrival,” said Bradley Simon, a New York City white-collar criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. “But I do think that these statements by defendants saying that they were led on by Trump causes a problem for him if the Justice Department or the attorney general in D.C. were to start looking at charges against him for incitement of the insurrection.”

While the legal bar is high for prosecuting Trump in the Capitol siege, the former president is already facing a lawsuit from Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson that accuses him of conspiring with extremist groups to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. And more lawsuits could come.

Trump spread baseless claims about the election for weeks and addressed thousands of supporters at a rally near the White House before the Capitol riot, telling them that they had gathered in Washington "to save our democracy." Later, Trump said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

A lawyer for Jacob Chansley, the shirtless man who wore face paint and a hat with horns inside the Capitol, attached a highlighted transcript of the Trump's speech before the riot to a court filing seeking Chansley's release from custody. The defense lawyer, Albert Watkins, said the federal government is sending a “disturbingly chilling message” that Americans will be prosecuted “if they do that which the President asks them to do.”

Defense lawyers have employed other strategies without better success. In one case, the judge called a defense attorney’s portrayal of the riots as mere trespassing or civil disobedience both “unpersuasive and detached from reality.” In another, a judge rejected a man’s claim that he was “duped” into joining the anti-government Oath Keepers group and participating in the attack on the Capitol.

Other defendants linked to militant groups also have tried to shift blame to Trump in seeking their pretrial release from jail. An attorney for Jessica Watkins said the Oath Keepers member believed local militias would be called into action if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to stay in office. Watkins disavowed the Oath Keepers during a court hearing on Friday, saying she has been “appalled” by fellow members of the far-right militia.

“However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government,” her lawyer wrote.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Dominic Pezzola, another suspected Proud Boy, “acted out of the delusional belief that he was a ‘patriot’ protecting his country." Defense attorney Jonathan Zucker described Pezzola as “one of millions of Americans who were misled by the President's deception.”

“Many of those who heeded his call will be spending substantial portions if not the remainder of their lives in prison as a consequence," he wrote. “Meanwhile Donald Trump resumes his life of luxury and privilege."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capitol hill us riots donald trump
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:37 PM IST
"I want to make sure they are able to get vaccinated and so they are protected from Covid without the ICE or anyone interfering," The Hill quoted Biden as saying during an interview with Univision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
When he comes to deliver his budget on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer faces a battle to persuade his colleagues of the need to turn down the flow of government spending, and to address the painful hole in the public finances, approaching 400 billion pounds ($558 billion).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.(AP)
Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Kyaw Moe Tun had told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)
world news

Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:20 PM IST
"This will take some time as guidelines on many aspects need to be determined and issued," said the top health official Asela Gunawardena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists march and shout slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent.(AFP)
Activists march and shout slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent.(AFP)
world news

Bangladeshi writer, detained over anti-govt social media posts, dies in jail

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:17 PM IST
According to The New York Times (NYT), Ahmed's death inside prison is raising alarms about the country's crackdown on dissent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Iranian protester holds the picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as she attends an anti U.S. demonstration in Tehran, Iran,(Reuters)
An Iranian protester holds the picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as she attends an anti U.S. demonstration in Tehran, Iran,(Reuters)
world news

Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Several rights groups reported in a joint statement that authorities shut down the mobile data network in the restive provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, calling the disruptions an apparent “tool to conceal” the government’s harsh crackdown on protests convulsing the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Used Covid-19 vaccination syringes used to administer the Pfizer vaccine are shown in a container.(AP)
Used Covid-19 vaccination syringes used to administer the Pfizer vaccine are shown in a container.(AP)
world news

Plunging Covid-19 test demand may leave US with supply glut

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:58 PM IST
More than 180 government-supported sites are operating at only a third of their capacity. “It’s shocking how quickly we’ve gone from moving at 100 miles an hour to about 25,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, who leads the county’s testing operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

New climate pledges 'far short' of meeting Paris Agreement goals: UN

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The UN Chief stated that now is the time the global coalition committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 is growing, across governments, businesses, investors, cities, regions and civil society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
world news

Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prosecutors have brought charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
Prosecutors have brought charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
world news

Capitol rioters tell court Donald Trump 'summoned' them to instigate Jan 6 riots

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • While experts say blaming Trump may not get their clients off the hook, it may help at sentencing when they ask the judge for leniency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
EAM Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.(Samir Jana/HT File)
EAM Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.(Samir Jana/HT File)
world news

Iran expects 250,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Alireza Raisi, deputy health minister, says the country will receive doses of other vaccines, including from India, in the “near future” as the country struggles to fight the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with income above the threshold will receive smaller payouts.(REUTERS)
People with income above the threshold will receive smaller payouts.(REUTERS)
world news

US Covid relief plan: Here’s who could be eligible for $1,400 direct payments

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • The other key elements of the bill include unemployment benefits until the end of August and monthly benefits to parents of children under the age of 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Archeologists uncover an ancient ceremonial carriage in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy,(Reuters)
Archeologists uncover an ancient ceremonial carriage in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy,(Reuters)
world news

Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles and dust as it endured the force of an eruption equivalent to many atomic bombs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy.(Reuters)
People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy.(Reuters)
world news

Italy tightens Covid-19 curbs in several regions as cases pick up

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Italy has established a four-tier colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) which allows for measures to be calibrated according to infection levels, with assessments revised every week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The major legislative priority for the Biden administration comes days after the coronavirus toll in the US crossed the 500,000 mark.(AP)
The major legislative priority for the Biden administration comes days after the coronavirus toll in the US crossed the 500,000 mark.(AP)
world news

What is Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill passed by the US House

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The bill will come into force after the approval in the Senate and the US President Joe Biden's signature on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac