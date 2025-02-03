Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Car bomb kills 20 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled

Reuters |
Feb 03, 2025 09:05 PM IST

SYRIA-SECURITY-BLAST:Car bomb kills 20 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled

DAMASCUS -A car bomb killed at least 20 people in the northern Syrian city of Manbij on Monday, the Syrian presidency said, marking the second attack there in three days and the country's deadliest since Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power in December.

Car bomb kills 20 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled
Car bomb kills 20 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled

The presidency's statement said it will hold the perpetrators of what it described as a "terror attack" accountable.

"This crime will not pass without the most severe punishment against its perpetrators to serve as an example against those who will try to tamper with the security of Syria or harm its people," the presidency said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack in Manbij, located some 30 km from the Turkish border. At least 14 of the dead were women, according to a preliminary toll issued earlier by the civil defence rescue service and another 15 women were wounded.

The victims were agricultural workers and the death toll was likely to increase, a civil defence official told Reuters.

Manbij has changed hands numerous times during Syria's 13-year civil war, most recently in December when Turkish-backed groups captured it from the U.S.-backed SDF, which is led by the Kurdish YPG militia.

The SDF had taken Manbij from Islamic State militants in 2016.

On Saturday, a car bomb in Manbij killed four civilians and wounded nine others, including children, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Assad was ousted from power on Dec. 8 after a lightning offensive by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, whose leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was declared Syria's transitional president last week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On