Cardinals continue conclave after black smoke signals no pope elected

Catholic cardinals are continuing their secret conclave to elect the next pope, with voting resuming on Thursday morning. Thick black smoke emerged on May 7, 2025, from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in a sign that cardinals had failed to elect a new head of the Catholic Church in their first conclave vote.(AFP)

On Wednesday, black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, showing that no one had been elected as pope after the first vote. The 133 cardinals started voting just before 5pm UK time, as cited by PA media.

They can vote four times each full day—two votes in the morning and two in the afternoon. If no pope is chosen in two rounds, the ballots are burned together and black smoke appears. When a pope is elected, white smoke will be seen. Pope Francis was chosen in 2013 after five votes.

This time, the cardinals are choosing the 267th pope. During the conclave, they cannot talk to anyone outside. Before the voting began, the cardinals attended a Mass and were reminded that they must make a choice that is “exceptional and important”.

A new pope must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected. If no one is chosen after three days, the cardinals are allowed one day off for prayer and discussion.

Three British cardinals—Vincent Nichols, Timothy Radcliffe, and Arthur Roche—are voting. Kevin Farrell, who is Irish-born but works in the US, is also part of the process as an American cardinal.

Cardinal Nichols asked people to pray for all the cardinals. He said he feels “quite intimidated” because people around the world are waiting for their decision.

Only cardinals under 80 years old can vote. They were encouraged to ask the Holy Spirit to help them choose the best leader for the Church and for the world at this difficult time.

During a talk at St Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said:

“To pray, by invoking the Holy Spirit, is the only right and proper attitude to take as the cardinal electors prepare to undertake an act of the highest human and ecclesial responsibility and to make a choice of exceptional importance.”

He added that this decision is not about personal opinions. Instead, cardinals must think only about God and what is best for the Church and humanity.

He also said that the next pope must be someone who can help people reconnect with faith and values in a world that is advanced in technology but often forgets about God.

This conclave is one of the most diverse ever. About 70 countries are represented, including places like Tonga, Mongolia, and Sweden, which have never had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, chose 108 of the 133 cardinals who are now voting. He was loved by many, and his funeral drew huge crowds and tributes from leaders across the globe.