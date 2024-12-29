Menu Explore
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98

AP |
Dec 29, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Media pioneer Charles Dolan, who established HBO and Cablevision, died at 98. His family confirmed his passing due to natural causes

Charles Dolan, who founded some of the most prominent US media companies including Home Box Office Inc and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at age 98, according to a news report.

At the age of 98, Charles Dolan, the founder of some of the most well-known US media corporations, such as Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp., passed away.(AP)
At the age of 98, Charles Dolan, the founder of some of the most well-known US media corporations, such as Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp., passed away.(AP)

A statement issued Saturday by his family said Dolan died of natural causes, Newsday reported late Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the statement said.

Newsday is owned by Dolan's son, Patrick Dolan, following Cablevision's purchase of Newsday Media Group in 2008, the newspaper reported.

Also read: Veteran media academician and Mentor many, Kiran Thakur, passes away at 77

Dolan's legacy in cable broadcasting includes the 1972 launch of Home Box Office, commonly known as HBO, and founding Cablevision in 1973 and the American Movie Classics television station in 1984. He also launched News 12 in New York City, the first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the US, Newsday reported.

Dolan, whose primary home was in Cove Neck Village on Long Island in New York, also held controlling stakes in companies that owned Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, Newsday reported.

James Dolan, another of Charles Dolan's sons, is CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, which now controls the sports teams and sports and entertainment venues.

Also read: Who was Abdul Rehman Makki, Lashkar terrorist linked to 26/11 attack who died of heart attack?

Dolan is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died in 2023, Newsday reported.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
