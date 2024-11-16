Menu Explore
China: 8 dead, 17 injured as 21-year-old student goes on stabbing spree in Wuxi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The incident comes days after 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a 62-year-old driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai

At least eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi city on Saturday, Reuters quoted police officials.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Jiangsu province, police in the city of Yixing told AFP, confirming the toll.

The incident comes days after 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a 62-year-old driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai.

At least eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi city(Representational image)
At least eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi city(Representational image)

China hit-and-run suspect triggered by dissatisfaction with property division after divorce



According to an AFP report, Preliminary investigations suggested the suspect identified by his surname Fan had been “triggered by (his) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce”.

According to an eyewitness Chen, it was common for groups to take daily walks on the dedicated track around the stadium.

He had just completed his third lap on Monday when a car suddenly sped at them and knocked down "many people", but he was able to jump aside.

Another eyewitness surnamed Liu told Caixin that the car "drove in a loop".

"People were hurt in all areas of the running track -- east, south, west, and north," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

Fan was "controlled on the spot" as he attempted to drive away, police said Tuesday.

He was found in his car cutting himself with a knife, and is currently in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body, unable to undergo interrogation, they added.


(With Reuters, AFP inputs)

