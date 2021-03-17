China acting aggressively, repressively in Asia, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that China was acting aggressively and repressively, citing its actions in the East and South China Seas where it has territorial disputes with Japan and other Asian nations.
Speaking to a roundtable of Japanese journalists in Tokyo, Blinken said Beijing was "raising tensions not diminishing them" in the region by its maritime actions and posturing over Taiwan.
Blinken is visiting Japan and South Korea along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a bid to fortify Washington's alliances in Asia, in a first overseas trip by top level members of President Joe Biden's administration.
China’s extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S. relationship and are an important security concern for Japan.
Blinken said Beijing was "acting both more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad, including in the East China Sea, including with regard to the Senkakus, as well the South China sea and also with regard to Taiwan".
The Senkakus, also referred to as Diaoyu in China, are islets in the East China Sea controlled by Japan but claimed by China.
"Japan has real interest in what happens with regard to Taiwan and Taiwan's straits and we spent some time comparing notes on that," said Blinken describing his Tuesday talks with Japanese officials.
The comments echoed statements issued by Blinken, Austin and their Japanese counterparts after "2 2" talks held in Tokyo on Tuesday and come ahead of Blinken's first in-person meetings with Chinese counterparts planned for later this week in Alaska.
"We look forward to the opportunity to lay out in very clear terms to our Chinese counterparts some of the concerns that we have about the actions they're taking," said Blinken.
Following the morning roundtable with emerging Japanese reporters Blinken and Austin were set to leave for Seoul to hold "2 2" talks with South Korean counterparts until Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia tried to engineer Biden’s defeat in 2020, reveals US intelligence report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China acting aggressively, repressively in Asia, says Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 Asian women among 8 shot dead; suspect arrested: What happened in Georgia?
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting the Atlanta and Cherokee county authorities in the investigation of the shootings, according to agency's spokesman Kevin Rowson. So far, the authorities have not offered any possible motive for the shootings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to grant UK drivers worker status with benefits like minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to lift emergency from Tokyo and other areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan court rules not recognising same-sex marriage unconstitutional, says Kyodo
- The Sapporo District Court on the northern island of Hokkaido handed down the decision Wednesday, Kyodo said, in the first of a series of similar damages suits filed by same-sex couples in five courts around the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China-made Covid-19 vaccine required for getting Chinese visa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of flawed democracy: Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia, Iran targeted 2020 US election: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia massage parlour shootings leave 8 dead, 1 suspect captured at Acworth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Who would have thought ...': Prince Charles takes swipe at anti-vaxxers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran enriching uranium with advanced machine type at underground plant: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump tells his supporters to get vaccine shots, says 'would recommend it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox