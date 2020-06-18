e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen protection for vulnerable groups, bolster the health care system, and help small businesses amid the economic downturn, the bank said in a statement.

world Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Beijing, China
The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.
The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.(Reuters)
         

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $500 million to help Pakistan battle the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Thursday.

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen protection for vulnerable groups, bolster the health care system, and help small businesses amid the economic downturn, the bank said in a statement.

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

tags
top news
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
‘Covid-19 an opportunity, taught India to become self-reliant’: PM Modi
‘Covid-19 an opportunity, taught India to become self-reliant’: PM Modi
Amit Shah holds another crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation
Amit Shah holds another crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In