China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion
Chinese authorities are blocking access to Clubhouse, a social media app that allowed users in China to discuss sensitive topics with people abroad including Taiwan and treatment of the country’s Muslim minority.
The move adds Clubhouse to thousands of websites and social media apps to which the ruling Communist Party blocks access in an effort to control what China’s public sees and reads.
Service to users in China was interrupted at about 7 p.m. Monday in Beijing, according to GreatFire.org, a nonprofit group in the United States that monitors Chinese internet filtering and tries to help users circumvent it.
President Xi Jinping’s government refuses to acknowledge the existence of its internet filters, but researchers abroad trace blockages to servers within state-owned China Telecom Ltd. through which internet traffic into and out of China is required to pass.
Xi’s government promotes what it calls “internet sovereignty,” or the right of political leaders to limit what their publics see online.
Clubhouse temporarily gave Chinese users an uncensored forum to talk about politically sensitive issues. Unlike many other social media apps, it uses oral conversation, which allowed users in China to talk directly to people in Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by the Communist Party as part of its territory, and others abroad.
Topics for recent discussions included Xinjiang region in China's northwest, where the Communist Party has interned more than 1 million ethnic Muslims.
The service requires users to be invited to join and to give their names and phone numbers. That prompted warnings Chinese users might face official retaliation. There has been no indication whether anyone in China has been punished for using the service.
The ruling party also blocks access to Facebook, Twitter and other global social media services and thousands of websites run by news organizations and human rights, Tibet, pro-democracy and other activists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian journalist Cheng Lei's arrest in China causes concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forget 5G, the US and China are already fighting for 6G dominance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Tesla, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup opponents vow to continue protest action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump was right to take tougher approach on China: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters march again, defying ban on gatherings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal PM Oli to visit Election Commission to hold talks on upcoming polls today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid surge testing not effective, government adviser warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDC director says Pre-flight Covid tests may ease spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox