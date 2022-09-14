China braces for typhoon Muifa: Flights cancelled, warnings issued | 8 points
China Typhoon Muifa: Typhoon Muifa is expected to move northwest where it could intensify and eventually reach coastal areas south of Zhoushan, according to the China's weather agency.
Typhoon Muifa gained strength in East China Sea on Wednesday resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of Shanghai and threatening the port shared by the cities Ningbo and Zhoushan. Typhoon Muifa- China's 12th cyclone of the year- was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon or night, according to the country's forecasters. Financial hub Shanghai issued an advisory warning ahead of typhoon Muifa's landfall.
Here are top 8 updates on typhoon Muifa in China:
1. China's Zhejiang province upgraded its typhoon emergency response to the highest level.
2. Typhoon Muifa is expected to move northwest where it could intensify and eventually reach coastal areas south of Zhoushan, according to the China's weather agency.
3. More than 50% of flights will be reduced or cancelled at Shanghai Pudong Airport and Hongqiao Airport.
4. Typhoon Muifa should weaken as it approaches Shanghai, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. Although, Shanghai upgraded its typhoon warning to the third-highest level.
5. Major container ports in Shanghai and Ningbo suspended operations.
6. Liquefied natural gas import terminals in Ningbo, Zhoushan island and Jiangsu province have also shut.
7. China will suspend operations of more than 380 trains in the Yangtze River Delta.
8. Schools in the region were shut, and in some provinces most Covid-19 test requirements were halted.
