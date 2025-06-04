China escalates military incursions around Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected two sorties of Chinese aircraft and 12 Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Wednesday. Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected three sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself. (File)(AFP)

As per the MND, both the sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, “2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected three sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

As per Taiwan's MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, “3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Beijing sent two aircraft carrier strike groups and numerous warships to the waters both north and south of Taiwan last month, as noted by a Taiwanese security official, amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan, as reported by The Eurasian Times.

From May 1 to May 27, around 70 Chinese vessels, including naval ships, were tracked from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea, according to a security official who requested anonymity. In recent years, China has intensified the deployment of warships and fighter jets around Taiwan, pressuring Taipei to recognise its claims of sovereignty over the island, The Eurasian Times reported.

China has not dismissed the possibility of using military force to bring Taiwan under its control, posing an ongoing threat of invasion to the island. "Their military activities and grey-zone operations have involved substantial deployments across the entire island chain, representing a strategy of comprehensive maximum pressure," the security official indicated, as quoted by The Eurasian Times. (ANI)