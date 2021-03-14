IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time
China’s lunar rover got back to work on the far side of the moon on Thursday after waking from a five-day hibernation, its official social media page announced.(AP)
China’s lunar rover got back to work on the far side of the moon on Thursday after waking from a five-day hibernation, its official social media page announced.(AP)
world news

China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

  • China has mapped out a series of uncrewed missions this decade, including the setting up of a robotic base to explore the moon's south polar region, ahead of manned landings.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of China's lunar programme.

China has mapped out a series of uncrewed missions this decade, including the setting up of a robotic base to explore the moon's south polar region, ahead of manned landings.

"If the lunar research station project is successfully implemented, China will not be far away from achieving manned landings," said Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration programme.

Last week, China and Russia signed an initial pact to set up an international lunar research station, but did not disclose a timeline.

"Compared to American astronauts who could only stay for tens of hours after landing on the moon, Chinese astronauts will stay on the moon for a longer period of time," Wu said.

"This will be a long-term stay on the moon, not a short-term stop."

China has successfully launched a series of lunar missions in recent years, including an uncrewed retrieval of lunar rocks last year, the first by any nation since 1976.

But China still lags behind the United States in experience, expertise and technology.

NASA plans to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2024. The last NASA crewed landing was in 1972.

Chinese rockets currently do not have sufficient thrust to send astronauts to the moon, Wu said, but China aims to make breakthroughs in rocket design in 2021-2025.

In China's next mission to the moon, lunar samples of the south pole will be retrieved, he said.

Subsequent missions will involve a detailed survey of resources in the south pole, and the testing of key technologies in preparation for the construction of the research station, Wu said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china lunar mission
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
world news

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
world news

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Beijing said it was “very concerned” about the safety of its citizens in Myanmar where dozens of Chinese factories were attacked and burnt over the weekend amid a bloody crackdown on protesters following a coup in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said they were pausing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The World Health Organization appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping Covid-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
world news

Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
world news

2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide

Reuters, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Italian medicines authority AIFA said it was taking the decision as a "precautionary and temporary measure" pending rulings by the European Medicines Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
world news

China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said earlier on Monday China would return to pre-pandemic visa requirements for those fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said the vaccine remains “both safe and effective,” and urged everyone to get the shot when asked to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
world news

Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency.(via REUTERS)
The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency.(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

Reuters, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP