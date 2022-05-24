"Must refrain from politicising human rights," : China hopes UN rights chief's visit will ‘clarify misinformation’
- Bachelet is expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a six-day tour -- the first to China by a top UN rights official since 2005.
China's foreign minister told the United Nations' human rights chief he hoped her landmark visit would help to "clarify misinformation", ahead of her visit to the Xinjiang region.
Wang Yi "expressed the hope that this trip would help enhance understanding and cooperation, and clarify misinformation" during a Monday meeting with Michelle Bachelet, a foreign ministry readout said.
Wang told Bachelet Beijing has "made safeguarding the ethnic minorities' rights an important part of its work, and protecting people's safety its long-term goal," according to the statement.
"To advance the international cause of human rights, we must first... refrain from politicising human rights," he said.
China's ruling Communist Party is accused of incarcerating over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region as part of a years-long crackdown the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries have called a "genocide".
Beijing vehemently denies the allegations, calling them the "lie of the century".
Campaigners have voiced fears that authorities will prevent Bachelet from conducting a thorough probe into alleged rights abuses and instead give her a stage-managed tour with limited access.
-
Pak headed for instability as Shehbaz’s political and economic woes mount
Pakistan is headed for long term instability with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing a political challenge from his ousted predecessor Imran Khan Niazi in the form of long-march to Islamabad tomorrow amidst free falling Pakistani Rupee and a neutral Pakistan Army. Apparently, the call for the march was primarily for people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with parallel protests in Quetta in Balochistan and local protests in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi of Sindh Province.
-
China congratulates Australia's Albanese in hint at thawing ties
Chinese premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory note to newly elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Beijing's state media reported, ending a year-long freeze in diplomatic contact between the two countries. China cut off diplomatic and trade channels with Australia in a largely symbolic act of fury last May, following clashes over issues including human rights, espionage and the origins of Covid-19.
-
Cash subsidies, billions in tax cuts - How China plans to boost economy: Report
China on Monday said it would take 'targeted steps' to revive and support the world's second largest economy as it struggles to deal with a resurgence of Covid cases that have prompted stringent lockdowns, disrupted industrial and manufacturing activities, and affected global and domestic supply chains and consumption. The measures - totalling tens of billions of dollars - include stimulus for companies, unemployment benefits, boost to infrastructure.
-
Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video of boy being assaulted goes viral
All four Indian-American members of the current US Congress have expressed deep concern over the recent incident of an Indian-origin boy being assaulted at a school in Texas, the video of which has gone viral online. The letter was addressed to Superintendent of Coppell Independent School District in Texas Brad Hunt and Principal of Coppell Middle School Greg Axelson. This is for the first time that all four Indian-American lawmakers have written a joint letter.
-
Singapore's famous chicken rice to become more expensive. Find out why
A plate of chicken rice in Singapore, one of the city-state's most popular meals, is poised to get more expensive after Malaysia's move to restrict exports. Malaysia said it will halt chicken exports from June, a move that will hurt Singapore, which gets a third of its imports from its neighbor. Food inflation will remain elevated at between 4% and 6%, versus an average increase of 1.5% over the past five years, she Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank Investment Banking Groupd.
