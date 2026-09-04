Trump White House launches immigration arcade games; netizens react - ‘If taxpayer dollars were spent on this….’

The “Arcade” section was added to the official White House website on September 3. It features five games, “Flappy Bill”, “Build the Wall”, “Rio Run”, “Supply Line” and “Trump Savings Tycoon” with each built around a different administration priority.

The White House has launched an online arcade featuring five retro-style video games based on President Donald Trump’s policy agenda, including two that turn immigration enforcement and border security into interactive games.

The launch comes as the Trump administration continues to make immigration enforcement and border security central parts of its policy agenda.

What are the White House immigration games? Two games directly focus on Trump’s border policies.

“Build the Wall” uses a block-stacking format similar to the classic game Tetris. Players arrange blocks as they attempt to protect the border from what the game describes as the “coming horde”, according to the White House arcade.

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Another game, “Rio Run”, takes inspiration from Snake. Players control an icon resembling Trump as they move along the Rio Grande and collect figures representing people attempting to cross the border.

The game is framed around border patrol operations along the Rio Grande, which forms part of the US-Mexico border.

The White House promoted the arcade on X with the message: “CAN’T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account.”

The post directed users to the arcade website and presented the games as another way of showcasing the administration’s political priorities.

Other Trump policies turned into games Immigration is not the only subject featured in the arcade.

“Flappy Bill” asks players to guide a bald eagle carrying a piece of legislation down Washington’s National Mall.

“Supply Line” focuses on school food and is tied to the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. Players sort school lunch items as part of the game.

“Trump Savings Tycoon”, meanwhile, is based on Trump Accounts for children and asks players to fill the accounts.

The White House has also left space for another game, with a “Coming Soon” message on the page.

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Users react to White House arcade The launch quickly drew reactions online, with some users treating the unusual move as humorous while others questioned the decision to turn contentious policy issues into entertainment.

One user joked about being caught off guard by the White House arcade, writing: “I can't believe I got vamped by the white house.”

Another user said: “Whether you agree with the administration or not, you have to agree this is funny.”

A third user raised concerns about the potential use of public money, writing: “If taxpayer dollars were spent on this, we are burning down a data center.”

Another user praised the administration’s approach, calling it “the most entertaining administration of all time.”

A user who played the games acknowledged that some of them were difficult but remained upbeat, writing, “Some challenging stuff, but I still got moves.”

The reactions reflect the sharply divided response to the White House’s decision to present politically charged subjects such as immigration and deportation through video games.