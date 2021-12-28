China jails citizen journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reports,lawyer says

world

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:17 IST

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.

