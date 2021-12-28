e-paper
Home / World News / China jails citizen journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reports,lawyer says

China jails citizen journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reports,lawyer says

37-year-old Zhang Zhan was sentenced almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:17 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral
Shanghai
Police attempt to stop journalists from recording footage outside the Shanghai Pudong New District People's Court, where Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan - who reported on Wuhan's Covid-19 outbreak and placed under detention since May - was sentenced on December 28, 2020. (Photo by Leo RAMIREZ / AFP)
A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.

