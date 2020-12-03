e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China launches 1,100-km section of China-Russia East gas pipeline

China launches 1,100-km section of China-Russia East gas pipeline

The 1,110-kilometre pipeline aims to help improve air quality in the region, where about a quarter of China’s steelmaking capacity is located, by adding 27 million cubic metres gas supply per day.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:18 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
The northern part of the China-Russia East gas pipeline started operations in December 2019 and has transmitted nearly 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) natural gas, according to PipeChina.
The northern part of the China-Russia East gas pipeline started operations in December 2019 and has transmitted nearly 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) natural gas, according to PipeChina.(AP )
         

Operations have started on the middle portion of the China-Russia East natural gas pipeline, allowing natural gas from the Power of Siberia system in Russia to be transmitted to the smog-prone Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in northern China.

The 1,110-kilometre pipeline aims to help improve air quality in the region, where about a quarter of China’s steelmaking capacity is located, by adding 27 million cubic metres gas supply per day, China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corp (PipeChina) said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the pipeline will also promote economic development alongside the rust-belt areas.

This portion starts at Changling city in Jilin and ends at Yongqing city in Hebei. The pipeline also connects the existing gas pipelines in northeastern and northern China, as well as the gas storage projects in Dalian, Tangshan and Liaohe.

The northern part of the China-Russia East gas pipeline started operations in December 2019 and has transmitted nearly 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) natural gas, according to PipeChina.

China had started construction on the southern portion of the China-Russia East pipeline in July, extending the route to Shanghai in eastern China.

Volumes of Russian gas transported via the pipeline could reach 38 bcm per annum once the line is completed by 2025.

tags
top news
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In