Home / World News / China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over Covid-19 cluster

China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over Covid-19 cluster

Fresh Covid-19 cases were found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district following which people living in ten communities around it have been placed under lockdown.

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:56 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Beijing
People wear protective masks as they head to work during morning rush hour in the Central Business District following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on June 15, 2020.
People wear protective masks as they head to work during morning rush hour in the Central Business District following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on June 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

