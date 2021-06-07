China lodges formal protest with US over senators

China on Monday lodged a diplomatic protest with the United States after three US senators visited Taiwan, saying America should cease all forms of official contact with Taipei.

Much to the chagrin of Beijing, the US senators took a military aircraft to Taiwan to announce vaccine donation.

China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over their visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Meanwhile, an analysis by German researcher Adrian Zenz has found that Chinese birth control policies could reduce 2.6-4.5 million births of Uighur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang within 20 years, up to a third of the region’s projected minority population.

The report also includes a previously unreported cache of research produced by Chinese academics on Beijing’s intent behind the birth control policies in Xinjiang.

Also, a Chinese shopping app was blocked on social media after a post on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989. The Weibo page of Xiaohongshu, a Pinterest-like platform, made a post on June 4 saying, “Tell me loudly, today’s date is....!” The date was the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown.

(With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis)