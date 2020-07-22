e-paper
Home / World News / China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report

world Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:44 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
China is considering ordering the closure of the US consulate in the central city of Wuhan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, after Washington told China to shut its consulate in the city of Houston.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but at a media briefing earlier on Wednesday warned of possible retaliation over the US decision.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

