News / World News / China opposes US proposal on APEC trade, investment policies

China opposes US proposal on APEC trade, investment policies

Reuters |
Nov 16, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Negotiations on the issue were continuing at the APEC summit in San Francisco to try to find language that the group's 21 member states could agree on.

China is objecting to U.S.-Pacific Economic Cooperation members incorporating sustainability and inclusivity into their trade and investment policies, a source briefed on the negotiations said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.(AP)
President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.(AP)

Negotiations on the issue were continuing at the APEC summit in San Francisco to try to find language that the group's 21 member states could agree on, the source said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told a trade-focused plenary meeting she hoped the proposal, dubbed by the Biden administration as the "San Francisco Principles for Integrating Inclusivity and Sustainability into Trade and Investment Policy" could be finalized soon.

