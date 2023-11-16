China opposes US proposal on APEC trade, investment policies
Reuters |
Nov 16, 2023 01:32 AM IST
Negotiations on the issue were continuing at the APEC summit in San Francisco to try to find language that the group's 21 member states could agree on.
China is objecting to U.S.-Pacific Economic Cooperation members incorporating sustainability and inclusivity into their trade and investment policies, a source briefed on the negotiations said on Wednesday.
Negotiations on the issue were continuing at the APEC summit in San Francisco to try to find language that the group's 21 member states could agree on, the source said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told a trade-focused plenary meeting she hoped the proposal, dubbed by the Biden administration as the "San Francisco Principles for Integrating Inclusivity and Sustainability into Trade and Investment Policy" could be finalized soon.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- China
- United States