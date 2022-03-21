Home / World News / China plane crash: No foreigners among 132 passengers on board
China plane crash: No foreigners among 132 passengers on board

  • The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou.
The logo of China Eastern Airlines at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wangvv(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:08 PM IST
PTI | , Beijing

There were no foreigners among the 132 people on board the Chinese passenger plane which crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the official media reported. The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the regional emergency management department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The China Media Group (CMG) learned from China Eastern Airlines that according to the departure information, no foreign passengers were aboard the crashed Boeing 737 aeroplane, state-run CGTN-TV reported.

The company told CMG that it will conduct further confirmation.

The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website.

Following the accident, videos and pictures purporting to come from the scene started circulating on social media showing smoke billowing from a hillside and wreckage on the ground.

