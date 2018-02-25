China proposes removing term limit for Prez, sets stage for Xi’s indefinite stay

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has proposed to remove a clause in the constitution that limits the term of the president to two consecutive terms, triggering speculation that Xi Jinping will continue as president after the end of his term in 2022.

“The CPC central committee proposed to remove the expression that ‘the President and Vice-President of the People’s Republic of China ‘shall serve no more than two consecutive terms’ from the country’s Constitution,” official news agency Xinhua said in a brief statement on Sunday.

In a separate statement, the central committee of the CPC also proposed inserting “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” into the constitution.

The statements were issued as Xi, quoted by official media, stressed the importance of the constitution.

“No organisation or individual has the power to overstep the Constitution or the law,” Xi said on Saturday when presiding over a group study session of the political bureau of the CPC central committee.

The statements were issued ahead of the third plenary session of the 19th CPC central committee to be held in Beijing on February 26-28 in Beijing.

“The Political bureau of the CPC central committee met to discuss a structural reform plan of the party and state institutions, the country’s economic and social development, as well as proposed candidates for state leadership positions and for the leadership of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee,” Xinhua reported.